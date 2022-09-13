Detmers yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over five frames against Cleveland on Monday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Detmers was cursed by a brutal second inning in which he allowed all four runs, including a two-run double by Austin Hedges. The 23-year-old lefty saw his season ERA climb to 3.82 alongside a 108:43 K:BB through 22 starts. After yielding two or fewer runs in six straight outings, Detmers has given up four runs in three of his last four starts. He's projected to face Seattle at home next week.