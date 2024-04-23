Detmers (3-1) took the loss against Baltimore on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over seven innings.

Detmers surrendered four extra-base hits, including two homers, among the six knocks the Orioles managed against him, and he tied his season low with a modest four punchouts. Still, the southpaw registered his longest start of the campaign with seven frames to help the Angels stay close, but the team couldn't complete a ninth-inning rally that could have taken him off the hook for his first loss. Despite the defeat, Detmers has had an overall strong start to the campaign, posting a 2.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB through 29.2 innings.