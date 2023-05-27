Detmers (0-4) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks over 5 innings against the Marlins. He struck out five.

While this wasn't a disastrous outing, Detmers has hardly had any standout starts this year, either. Outside of the southpaw's solid outing at Boston on April 16 (two runs over 6.1 innings), he hasn't been able to complete six innings in a game this year. With the 23-year-old posting a 4.93 ERA and 1.53 WHIP so far, he's not a trustworthy option at this point.