Detmers allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision Sunday versus the Royals.

Detmers has been serviceable in his return to the rotation this year after functioning as a reliever in 2025. That said, he has rarely been all that impressive, allowing at least three runs in four of his six starts. He's at a 4.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB through 33.2 innings. The Angels don't have a lot of rotation depth, so average or slightly better will likely be enough for Detmers to stay in a starting role. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Mets.