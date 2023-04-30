Detmers (0-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Brewers. He struck out six.

Detmers struggled against Milwaukee after allowing just four runs over his previous 12 innings. The southpaw has not been a reliable option as of yet this season, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through five starts. However, the former 10th overall pick in 2020 still has plenty of upside, as evidenced by his no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10th, 2022. Detmers is tentatively slated to face the Rangers at home in his next start.