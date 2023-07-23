Detmers (2-7) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Pirates.

Detmers turned in a fine performance, but the Angels couldn't generate any runs. The southpaw has allowed 15 runs over 20.1 innings in July, but he's now gone two straight starts without allowing a home run. The 24-year-old has a 4.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 122:37 K:BB through 96.2 innings over 18 starts. Detmers is tentatively projected for a road start in Toronto next weekend.