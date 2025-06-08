Angels' Reid Detmers: Thriving in high-leverage role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Detmers earned a hold against Seattle on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.
Detmers handled the seventh frame with the Angels up by two runs and worked around a one-out single to pitch a scoreless inning. The left-hander began the campaign working in a lower-leverage role and had a 10.05 ERA with no holds or saves through his first 12 appearances. Detmers has turned things around dramatically since then, surrendering just one run over his past 12 outings covering 13 innings while posting a 19:7 K:BB during that span. He's become one of the Angels' top high-leverage options, picking up six holds and one save across his past nine appearances.
