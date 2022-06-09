Detmers pitched 4.1 scoreless innings against Boston on Wednesday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out one. He did not factor in the decison.

Detmers did well in keeping the Red Sox off the scoreboard, but he didn't last very long in the contest due to throwing 85 pitches before he could get through the fifth inning. That was partly due to Boston fouling off 22 of his offerings despite collecting only three hits. This was Detmers' second straight short scoreless start -- he lasted only 4.1 innings against the Yankees in his previous appearance despite allowing zero runs. It's impressive that the left-hander has logged 8.2 scoreless frames against two top offenses, but his fantasy impact is muted by the fact that he hasn't been able to go deep into contests.