Detmers (3-3) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six in five scoreless innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Detmers was unable to record a third consecutive quality start Sunday since he required 90 pitches to get through five innings, but he still had a strong performance to earn his first win since May 10. The southpaw has been effective over three starts this month, posting a 1.06 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 17 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rangers on Saturday.