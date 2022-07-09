Detmers allowed two hits and a walk while striking out seven in six scoreless innings during Friday's loss to the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

The left-hander stepped in as a starter Friday after Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) was placed on the injured list, and Detmers was sharp in his return to the major-league mound. He posted a career-high seven strikeouts and left the game with the Angels holding a three-run lead, but he was forced to settle for a no-decision since the bullpen was unable to preserve the advantage. If he draws another start prior to the All-Star break, he tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Dodgers next Friday.