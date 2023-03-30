Detmers' average velocity on his slider in Tuesday's exhibition contest against the Dodgers was 90.3 mph, per Jared Tims of Talkin' Halos.

Detmers' average slider was thrown at 85.8 mph last season, so the increased velocity this spring is notable. The southpaw also has shown marked gains on his fastball during the exhibition slate, throwing it about five mph faster than he did last season. Detmers had an up-and-down campaign as a rookie in 2022, but he finished with a respectable 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 22.6 percent strikeout rate. If his velocity jump this spring proves to be sustainable, Detmers could take another leap forward this season.