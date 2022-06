Detmers won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Yankees since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up via a doubleheader Thursday, with Shohei Ohtani starting Game 1 and Detmers pitching in Game 2, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. Since throwing a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10, Detmers has given up eight runs across 9.2 frames in two starts .