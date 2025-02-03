Detmers is one of several pitchers who will be competing for the Angels' fifth-starter role during spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Detmers began 2024 in the Angels' rotation and was sizzling out of the gates with a 3-0 record, 1.19 ERA and 30:7 K:BB over 22.2 innings across his first four starts. The southpaw faded dramatically from there, however, finishing the campaign with an ugly 6.70 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 87.1 frames while spending much of the season in the minors. There's little doubt that Detmers has impressive stuff -- among other things, he has a no-hitter to his name and a career 25 percent strikeout rate -- but he's yet to put it all together to cement himself as a consistent big-league pitcher. Detmers will have every chance during spring training to show that he belongs in Los Angeles' rotation, but Bollinger considers Jack Kochanowicz the early favorite to secure the team's fifth-starter spot to open the campaign.