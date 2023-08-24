Detmers (3-10) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings, taking the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Reds.

Detmers couldn't carry over any momentum from his dominant outing versus the Rangers last week. He instead gave up four runs -- he's allowed at least that many in five of his last eight starts. The southpaw now has a 5.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 139:50 K:BB through 120 innings across 23 starts this season. Detmers is projected for a road start in Philadelphia next week.