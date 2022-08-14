Detmers allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine over five innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Saturday.

Detmers has recorded at least six strikeouts in eight straight starts, but he wasn't very efficient Saturday. The southpaw needed 96 pitches (62 strikes) to complete five frames, with Carlos Correa's solo home run and sacrifice fly accounting for the damage on his line. Detmers hasn't allowed more than two runs in one outing since the start of July. He owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 91:34 K:BB through 94 innings across 18 starts overall. The 23-year-old is projected for a favorable road start versus the Tigers next weekend.