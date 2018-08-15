Rivera (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and will bat sixth and catch against San Diego on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rivera will return to action at the big-league level after undergoing knee surgery to repair a meniscus tear in May. He will likely settle into a reserve role behind Francisco Arcia while Jose Briceno also remains a member of the 25-man roster for the time being. Across 22 games prior to his injury, Rivera hit .259/.322/.481 with three home runs and 10 RBI.