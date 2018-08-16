Angels' Rene Rivera: Blasts game-winning homer
Rivera went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
Rivera was the hero in this one, launching a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning to break a 2-2 tie in the eventual 3-2 victory. It was the 35-year-old's first game since May after undergoing knee surgery, and he'll likely receive plenty of cautionary days off down the stretch as a result.
