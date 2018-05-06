Angels' Rene Rivera: Earns third straight start
Rivera will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
With Martin Maldonado on the bereavement list, Rivera has settled in as the Angels' primary catcher for the time being, as Sunday marks his third consecutive start. MLB rules dictate that Maldonado can spend no more than a week on the bereavement list, so expect him to be activated by Friday. Once Maldonado is back in the fold, Rivera will likely be limited to only a couple starts per week.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....