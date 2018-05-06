Rivera will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

With Martin Maldonado on the bereavement list, Rivera has settled in as the Angels' primary catcher for the time being, as Sunday marks his third consecutive start. MLB rules dictate that Maldonado can spend no more than a week on the bereavement list, so expect him to be activated by Friday. Once Maldonado is back in the fold, Rivera will likely be limited to only a couple starts per week.