Angels' Rene Rivera: Placed on DL with knee injury
Rivera was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right knee inflammation.
The move is retroactive to May 17, so Rivera will be eligible to return on May 27 at the earliest. Jose Briceno, who had his contract selected Sunday, will act as the Angels' reserve catcher in Rivera's absence.
