Angels' Rene Rivera: Pops second homer despite sore hand
Rivera went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.
The seventh-inning shot was Rivera's second of the season, but it was made more impressive by the fact that he took two foul tips off his right hand in the fourth inning before going yard. Despite the catcher's gutsy effort, expect him to get at least a day or two off to heal up while Martin Maldonado tends to matters behind the plate.
