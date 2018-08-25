Rivera is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rivera will head to the bench for the third time since coming off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 15, and is 6-for-21 with a home run and seven strikeouts since his activation. Francisco Arcia will start behind the plate and bat seventh against Justin Verlander and the Astros.

