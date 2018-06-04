Angels' Rene Rivera: Resumes light throwing
Rivera (knee) has progressed to light throwing drills, but has yet to resume running or catching, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Despite his limited activity to date, Rivera remains on track to return from the 10-day disabled list in late June or early July, just as the Angels initially expected when he required surgery May 25 to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee. Jose Briceno is expected to serve as the main backup to primary catcher Martin Maldonado until Rivera is deemed ready to come off the DL.
