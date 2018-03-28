Angels' Rene Rivera: Secures backup catcher gig
Rivera appears to have won the Angels' backup catcher job after the team designated Carlos Perez for assignment Monday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Much like top catcher Martin Maldonado, Rivera is masterful in controlling the run game, nabbing 36.4 percent of would-be basestealers during his MLB career. Rivera's presence should ensure the Angels won't lose much defensively if Maldonado should get injured at any point, though when both catchers are healthy, don't expect Rivera to play much more than two or three times per week.
