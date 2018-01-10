Rivera agreed to a one-year contract with the Angels on Tuesday.

The Angels will be Rivera's seventh team as he enters his ninth MLB season. The journeyman catcher played 54 games with the Mets and 20 with the Cubs last season. All-in-all he hit an average of .341 to go along with two home runs and 12 RBI. He will look to earn a role providing depth at catcher with the Angels.