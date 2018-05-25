Rivera had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee Friday morning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rivera will require between four to six weeks to recover after undergoing surgery. Initial reports stated Rivera was dealing with right knee inflammation, but it was later determined that he had suffered a meniscus tear. The 34-year-old was batting .259 with three home runs and 10 RBI over 22 games as the Angels' backup catcher.