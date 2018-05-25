Angels' Rene Rivera: Undergoes surgery
Rivera had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee Friday morning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rivera will require between four to six weeks to recover after undergoing surgery. Initial reports stated Rivera was dealing with right knee inflammation, but it was later determined that he had suffered a meniscus tear. The 34-year-old was batting .259 with three home runs and 10 RBI over 22 games as the Angels' backup catcher.
More News
-
Angels' Rene Rivera: Placed on DL with knee injury•
-
Angels' Rene Rivera: Pops second homer despite sore hand•
-
Angels' Rene Rivera: Earns third straight start•
-
Angels' Rene Rivera: Secures backup catcher gig•
-
Angels' Rene Rivera: Signs with Angels•
-
Cubs' Rene Rivera: Collects two hits, drives in run Sunday•
