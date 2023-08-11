Lopez was activated Friday from the bereavement list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Lopez will be available again out of the Angels' bullpen Friday night against the Astros after spending four days away from the team following a death in his family. Zack Weiss was optioned out in a corresponding roster move.
