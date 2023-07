The White Sox traded Lopez and Lucas Giolito to the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for Edgar Quero and Ky Bush, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lopez has taken a noticeable step back from his 2022 campaign, posting a 4.29 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 42 innings in Chicago this season. He'll now help shore up the Angels' bullpen and likely serve primarily in middle relief due to consistency issues.