Lopez (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Sunday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Lopez recently had a death in the family, so he'll step away from the team for a few days. Players can be on the bereavement list for 3-to-7 days, so the right-hander should be back with the Angels sometime this week.
More News
-
Angels' Reynaldo Lopez: Notches first save since trade•
-
Angels' Reynaldo Lopez: Heading to Anaheim•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Remains inconsistent•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: More setup work Saturday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Serves as setup man•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Nails down fourth save•