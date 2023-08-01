Lopez earned a save over Atlanta on Monday, walking two batters and striking out three over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Lopez was acquired in a trade with the White Sox last week and tossed 1.1 scoreless frames in his Angels debut Saturday. The right-hander was summoned with one out in the eighth inning Monday and got the remaining five outs for Los Angeles to pick up his fifth save of the campaign and his first since May 5, when he was still with Chicago. Lopez's opportunity to close Monday was a consequence of Carlos Estevez tossing 34 pitches the day before. Estevez is likely to get the majority of the save chances for the Angels moving forward, so fantasy managers hunting saves need not rush to the waiver wire to grab Lopez.