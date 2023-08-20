Lopez earned a save over the Rays in the first game of a twin bill Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Angels closer Carlos Estevez has struggled of late, though his lack of usage in a save situation in the matinee of the doubleheader was probably due to him throwing 43 pitches over 1.2 frames while taking the loss Friday. Lopez thus assumed closer duties with Los Angeles up a run in the ninth inning, and he worked around a leadoff single to secure the save. It was his second save in nine games since joining the Angels on July 26, and he's given up only two runs while posting a 16:3 K:BB across 9.2 frames during that stretch. There's no indication that Estevez has lost his closing role, but Lopez has pitched well enough since joining the team to take over ninth-inning duties if manager Phil Nevin does eventually decide to go in a different direction.