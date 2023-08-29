The Angels placed Lopez on waivers Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lopez has pitched to a solid 2.31 ERA and 19:6 K:BB in 11.2 innings since being acquired him from the White Sox in late July, but the Angels have made him available to other teams prior to the Sept. 1 postseason eligibility deadline. Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, Hunter Renfroe and Grandal Grichuk were also waived Tuesday in an attempted salary dump.