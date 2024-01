Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Martin, 29, spent all of the 2023 season at Triple-A Rochester in the Nationals organization, posting just a .642 OPS. The infielder has struggled mightily during his chances at the big-league level, slashing .212/.261/.311 over parts of three seasons. Martin is merely organizational depth at this point.