Nolasco (5-12) held the Phillies to a single run on six hits and two walks in Tuesday's 7-1 win. He struck out five.

Nolasco has been a mostly mediocre or bad pitcher for more than a decade, but he's stuck around the league into his mid-30s anyway -- a testament to just how hard it is to find quality starting pitching. He'll turn in a surprisingly good start like this once in a while, but Nolasco is equally likely to experience a six-run implosion on any given day, making him an extremely volatile, low-upside fantasy asset. The veteran righty will draw a home gig against the A's on Sunday.