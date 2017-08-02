Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Collects win with six sharp frames against Phillies
Nolasco (5-12) held the Phillies to a single run on six hits and two walks in Tuesday's 7-1 win. He struck out five.
Nolasco has been a mostly mediocre or bad pitcher for more than a decade, but he's stuck around the league into his mid-30s anyway -- a testament to just how hard it is to find quality starting pitching. He'll turn in a surprisingly good start like this once in a while, but Nolasco is equally likely to experience a six-run implosion on any given day, making him an extremely volatile, low-upside fantasy asset. The veteran righty will draw a home gig against the A's on Sunday.
