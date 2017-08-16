Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Departs early with cramp, but gets win
Nolasco (6-12) picked up the win in the Angels' 3-2 victory over the Nationals on Wednesday after tossing 5.2 innings and giving up two runs on five hits and three walks. He also struck out five batters during the outing before departing in the sixth inning with a calf cramp, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Since Nolasco had already racked up 112 pitches on the afternoon, he likely wouldn't have remained in the game much longer, but the Angels' team trainer made the call to pull the right-hander from the outing with two outs and no runners on in the sixth inning. While he cramp issue is unlikely to result in Nolasco missing his next scheduled turn Tuesday against the Rangers, fantasy owners may want to make sure that he makes it through his pre-start bullpen session without issue. That being said, Nolasco won't make for a dependable lineup option if health prevails, as he's now sporting a 5.16 ERA and 1.45 WHIP for the season.
