Nolasco held the Rangers to one run on three hits while walking three and striking out six over 4.2 innings Tuesday. He was left with a no-decision after he failed to complete five frames in a 10-1 win.

Nolasco was wild yet effective through four innings, but with a pitch count just north of 100 in the fifth, manager Mike Scioscia yanked his starter after he allowed three Rangers to reach base in a -- at the time -- close contest. The Angels ended up cruising to a 10-1 victory, but the 34-year-old came up one out short of his seventh win of the season. Nolasco reportedly had no lingering effects of the cramps that cut his previous start short, so he should be fine for his next scheduled outing against a dangerous Astros lineup.