Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Keeps team in game
Nolasco took a no-decision after holding the Indians to two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts over five innings Wednesday.
Nolasco pulled his second consecutive Houdini act, limiting another dangerous lineup to just two runs after tossing a quality start against the Astros in his previous outing. It wasn't pretty -- barely half of his 92 pitches were strikes -- but the veteran did just enough to scrape by with a passable stat line. This was the first time the 34-year-old didn't give up a home run in consecutive starts since July 1; all it took was facing a pair of offenses that rank in the top three in team slugging percentage. Despite his recent success and a favorable matchup on tap against the White Sox, fantasy owners should probably steer clear of Nolasco and his 5.06 ERA.
