Nolasco (4-12) gave up three runs on nine hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to Cleveland. He struck out four.

The veteran righty alternated solid starts with brutal ones in July, leaving him with a 5.72 ERA on the month and 5.07 ERA on the year. Nolasco will look to break that pattern in his next start Tuesday at home against the Phillies.

