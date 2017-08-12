Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Scuffles continue against Mariners
Nolasco allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Friday against Seattle.
Nolasco has now allowed 10 runs in just nine innings over his past two starts, thanks to 16 hits including three home runs. He isn't fooling anybody at this point, and Nolasco's ERA has skyrocketed to 5.24 thanks to this cold streak. If his struggles don't abate soon, the Angels could choose to shut him down and give a farmhand a look down the stretch.
