Nolasco (cramps) said he is fine Friday after leaving his last start with cramps in both calves, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This isn't surprising news considering the mild nature of his injury, and Nolasco's confirmation of health puts him back on track to start Tuesday against the Rangers. The 34-year-old has posted a 5.16 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 139.2 innings this season, so he shouldn't draw to much interest from fantasy owners in a tough matchup against a potent Rangers lineup.