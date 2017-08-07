Nolasco allowed five runs on nine hits with three walks and five strikeouts over four-plus innings in Sunday's no-decision against Oakland.

Nolasco was removed after 94 pitches following a leadoff double that came around to score against Los Angeles' bullpen in the fifth inning. Despite his poor numbers, the veteran right-hander actually had his team in position to win until an eighth-inning collapse turned a 10-6 lead into an 11-10 loss. With a 5.09 ERA and 1.44 WHIP, Nolasco's best avoided in his next start Friday in Seattle.

