Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Struggles against Oakland
Nolasco allowed five runs on nine hits with three walks and five strikeouts over four-plus innings in Sunday's no-decision against Oakland.
Nolasco was removed after 94 pitches following a leadoff double that came around to score against Los Angeles' bullpen in the fifth inning. Despite his poor numbers, the veteran right-hander actually had his team in position to win until an eighth-inning collapse turned a 10-6 lead into an 11-10 loss. With a 5.09 ERA and 1.44 WHIP, Nolasco's best avoided in his next start Friday in Seattle.
