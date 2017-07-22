Nolasco (4-11) lasted just four innings Friday night to take the loss against the Red Sox. He served up six runs on nine hits while striking out just one hitter.

Most of the damage occurred in the first inning, as the Red Sox batted eight men and tallied five runs in the frame. He settled down after that with a pair of 1-2-3 innings, but he ultimately was chased after giving up another run in the fourth. Nolasco's control was on point, as he didn't walk a single batter and 51 of his 77 pitches went for strikes, but his 5.13 ERA overall leaves much to be desired. He'll look to improve that figure in his next start Thursday in Cleveland.