Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Takes 15th loss Monday
Nolasco (6-15) allowed four runs -- two earned -- on seven hits and a walk while striking out four batters through five innings to take the loss against the White Sox on Monday.
While Nolasco has now allowed just six earned runs through 16 innings over his last three starts, he still sports a crippling 5.02 ERA and 1.45 WHIP for the campaign. Further discouraging, the 34-year-old righty is also without a win since Aug. 16. Nolasco projects to make his final start of the season against Seattle at Angel Stadium.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...