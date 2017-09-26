Nolasco (6-15) allowed four runs -- two earned -- on seven hits and a walk while striking out four batters through five innings to take the loss against the White Sox on Monday.

While Nolasco has now allowed just six earned runs through 16 innings over his last three starts, he still sports a crippling 5.02 ERA and 1.45 WHIP for the campaign. Further discouraging, the 34-year-old righty is also without a win since Aug. 16. Nolasco projects to make his final start of the season against Seattle at Angel Stadium.