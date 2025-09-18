Foster is in critical but stable condition after suffering skull and facial fractures following a car crash earlier this month in Richland, Wash., Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Foster underwent brain surgery and will require several more procedures in the coming months, according to his mother, Iris Cleveland. He slashed .267/.407/.439 with 10 home runs, eight steals and a 25.4 percent strikeout rate in 93 games this year at High-A Tri-City.