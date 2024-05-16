Share Video

The Pirates traded Contreras to the Angels on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Contreras was DFA'd by Pittsburgh on Saturday after posting a 4.41 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 16.1 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander will replace Davis Daniel in the Angels' bullpen, though Contreras could also be moved into the starting rotation if necessary.

