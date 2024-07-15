Contreras notched his second career save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Contreras had started in each of his last three appearances, but he never got fully stretched out for a rotation spot, as he covered between two and three innings in those outings while delivering an 8.22 ERA and 2.35 WHIP. The Angels ended up turning to Carson Fulmer to replace Contreras in the rotation Sunday, but the latter still ended up being part of the team's pitching plan for the day. With all of Carlos Estevez, Luis Garcia and Ben Joyce having pitched both Friday and Saturday, the Angels turned to the well-rested Contreras to close out the game. Contreras got the job done without much drama, but he'll likely serve in more of a middle or long-relief role for the Halos once the team returns from the All-Star break.