Contreras will start Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was acquired from the Pirates in made and has worked out of the bullpen for his first nine appearances for the Halos. Contreras has pitched to a 3.29 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 13.2 innings with Anaheim, and manager Ron Washington said the club is hoping the right-hander can cover about four or five innings versus Oakland, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.