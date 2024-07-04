Contreras (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out one to take the loss versus the Athletics on Thursday.

Contreras lasted three frames in his previous start, also against Oakland, but he ran into trouble in the third inning Thursday. The right-hander has pitched to a 3.72 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 19.1 innings across 11 appearances with the Angels, though none of those outings have been longer than three innings. He's started his last two games since the Angels lack few in-house options for their rotation. Overall, he's at a 4.04 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB through 35.2 innings between the Angels and the Pirates this year. If he receives another start, it's projected to be at home versus the Rangers early next week.