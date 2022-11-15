site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Rob Zastryzny: DFA'd by Halos
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2022
Zastryzny was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.
Zastryzny was claimed off waivers by the Angels in August and spent the last two weeks of the season in the majors. He spent most of 2022 at the Triple-A level and had a 3.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB over 55.1 innings.
