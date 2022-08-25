The Angels claimed Zastryzny off waivers Thursday from the Mets and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

First baseman Jared Walsh (thoracic outlet syndrome) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Zastryzny, whom the Mets designated for assignment earlier in the week. Before making his lone big-league appearance of the season last weekend, the 30-year-old lefty had spent the entire 2022 campaign at Triple-A Syracuse, where he accrued a 3.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB across 47.1 innings.