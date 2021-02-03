The Angels claimed Garcia off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday.
Garcia will joining his fourth organization in seven months after previously being waived by the Cubs and then subsequently getting waived and claimed by both the Reds and Mets. Though Garcia didn't see any action at the MLB level in 2020 and is set to turn 28 years old in March, the power he offers from the middle infield is likely what makes him intriguing to clubs. He posted a .775 OPS over 80 plate appearances with the Cubs in 2019, and he was an above-average hitter over a larger sample of action in the Pacific Coast League that year, slashing .281/.361/.585 (121 wRC+) for Triple-A Iowa.